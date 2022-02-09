Artworks/Perdido Artist Gallery auction items on display Feb. 16-28

“Pelicans Have Landed’’ is theme for Wildlife Sanctuary benefit

Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts and Artworks will be holding a popular silent auction to benefit the Wildlife Sanctuary Of Northwest Florida. The theme is The Pelicans Have Landed. Participating artists will pick up wood pelican blanks, take them home to embellish with their medium of choice and return them to both galleries by Feb. 15. It will be fun to see how each artist uses their talents to make the pelicans come alive.

The pieces will be on display Feb. 16-28, and the public can visit the galleries, vote on their favorite and place bids to win. Bidding closes at 5 p.m. on Feb. 28. High bidders will be notified and can pick up their winning pelicans. Samples of finished pelican art will be posted on the Facebook pages and websites of both galleries as they arrive.

Perdido Artist Gallery & Gifts is located at 5660 Segura Ave. in Pensacola, one block off Sorrento Road, next to the new Circle K. Artworks is located at 13700 Perdido Key Drive in the Villagio Town Center on Perdido Key.

Artworks will also host an open house featuring local artists and their art, along with food and refreshments to commemorate their 1-year anniversary of the gallery’s opening under its new ownership group on March 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. The event will include drawings for three gift baskets. Meet the artists and see the wide variety of unique and one-of-a-kind pieces of art for sale. Items include exotic wood items; pottery and ceramics; glass art; machine sewn, embroidered and quilted items; jewelry; acrylic and watercolor paintings; photography, and handcrafted wood items.