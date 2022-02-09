Grand Hotel Meditation Retreat Feb 18-20

The Meditation Center of Alabama will host a meditation retreat at the Grand Hotel in Fairhope Feb. 18-20. The retreat will be led by teaching monk Venerable Klint Kunachawo, and will include meditation, wisdom talks, yoga, qigong & more. Monk Klint grew up learning and practicing Buddhism and meditation. An ordained monk since 2010, the United States native currently teaches meditation at the Dhammakaya International Meditation Center in Fanwood, New Jersey. He studied at Drew University and earned a Bachelor Degree in Psychology.

Venerable Klint is deeply committed to spreading happiness and peace to the world one person at a time.

The suggested donation for the entire retreat is $110 and one day options are also available. Everything will be streamed live on zoom for those who may be joining from home due. Visit meditationcenterofalabama.weebly.com, email happiness072@gmail. com, or call Lar at 251-408-7902, or Nena at 251-214-2080 for more info. Pictured: A meditation session at a previous retreat at the magnificent Grand Hotel.