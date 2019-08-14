Baldwin County Cancer Chase 5K Sept. 14 at OWA

Another cancer cure fundraiser, the Baldwin County Cancer Chase, will be held on Saturday, September 14 at 8 a.m. at OWA in Foley. The 5k race through OWA benefits the Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation, a local cancer charity that helps cancer patients in Baldwin and Mobile County. Register for the race at runsignup.com.

The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is a public charity that has been designated as tax-exempt by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (IRC). Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is supported by generous donations from Southern Cancer Center physicians, staff, patients, and their families, as well as outside organizations and donors.

The Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation is here to help residents of the Gulf Coast Region who are in treatment for cancer.

When Anchor Cross Cancer Foundation was established in 2007, there had not been significant advances in chemotherapy drugs. There are now many chemotherapy drugs in the pipeline of clinical trials to be approved in the not too distant future. As these targeted therapies have emerged, patients are faced with the challenge of funding new and less toxic therapies that have yet to be approved by insurance companies. Without the foundation, local patients would not have received these drugs and would not be alive today. That in itself is the foundation’s motivation to focus on having funds available to help patients today while continuing to fight for a cure.

The Foundation has assisted patients recently with oral chemotherapy medications where one pill can cost several hundred dollars.

The Foundation helps patients pay for COBRA benefits and provides Christmas to selected patient families. The Foundation funds transportation needs of patients who do not have any way to make their appointments and in certain circumstances has paid electric bills and food costs for patient families. Foundation members make determinations about rewarding financial assistance on a case by case basis. For more information, call 251-607-5081 or email info@anchorcrossfoundation.