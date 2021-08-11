Baldwin County Public School System students will receive free meals

Baldwin County Public School students will receive free breakfasts for schools with breakfast programs in place and lunchesat all schools for the entire school year, according to a letter Superintendent Eddie Tyler sent to parents on Aug. 5.

“We have some great news as we get ready to start another school year, something I think we all needed right about now,’’ Tyler wrote. “Due to a USDA waiver for school year 2021-22, all students will receive breakfast and lunch at no charge. Families do not have to apply for free and reduced meals to receive them.’’

Tyler added that completing an application is still critical in order for families and schools to receive additional financial assistance each year and the free meals are not available to students attending Virtual School.

The program is funded by the USDA and rules require they must get a full meal to have the fee waived. Buying single or extra items, such as a container of milk, a roll or piece of fruit, would require a charge.