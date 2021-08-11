Orange Beach ready to rebuild boardwalks at Seawall Park

Large sections of Seawall Park underneath the Perdido Pass Bridge, its infrastructure damaged during Hurricane Sally this past September, will hopefully, be open by the end of the year, and full repaired by next spring break, according to Orange Beach City Administrator Ken Grimes.

Orange Beach prioritized rebuilding essential facilities after the storm, but has now allocated funds to repair one of Orange Beach’s most beautiful vistas.

The Perdido Pass seawall and fishing area fall under the responsibility of the Alabama Department of Transportation, but it was closed in 2012 because it was comprised and declared unsafe. Tired of the unsightly fence and closure of one of the city’s prized amenities, city officials began looking for ways to get the park back open so fishermen and sightseers could enjoy one of the most unique places in Alabama.

With the state’s permission, Orange Beach made improvements in the area by shoring up the worst spots, and adding landscaping that included palm trees, enhanced lighting, a boardwalk and benches.

In addition destroying most of the boardwalks at Perdido Pass Park, Hurricane Sally damaged foundations and utility lines there, making a majority of the park unsafe. The rebuild included an extension of the boardwalk north of the bridge to connect with the city’s helipad.

Mullet Wrapper fishing columnist David Thornton said the seawall is one of his favorite places to fish. “The overhead lights really draw in the baitfish, and the gamefish like ladyfish, bluefish and spanish mackerel have follow,’’ Thornton said.

