By on August 11, 2021

Morgan’s Chapel offers free groceries for families Aug. 14

On Saturday, August 14, Morgan’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Bon Secour will host a drive-through food distribution beginning at 9 a.m. Supported by a grant from the Alabama-West Florida Conference, Morgan’s Chapel is preparing 100 boxes of non-perishable food items to distribute to area families, especially those with school-age children. They will also be giving away basic school supplies. Families are asked to preregister no later than Friday, August 13, by calling the church answering machine at 251-949-7400 and leaving their name & phone number so the church can call back to confirm their reservation. Food boxes will be given away beginning at 9 a.m. and recipients should plan to join the carline no later than 9 a.m. Morgan’s Chapel also holds a weekly food pantry every Wednesday at 8 a.m. All are welcome. Morgan’s Chapel is at 6325 Bon Secour Hwy (County Rd 10), across from Swift School.

