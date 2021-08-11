Gulf Shores Fire/Rescue Scramble slated Sept. 24 at Craft Farms

The First Annual Gulf Shores Fire/Rescue Assn. 4-Person Golf Scramble will be held on Friday, Sept. 24 at Craft Farms Golf Resort. Registration begins at 6 a.m., and play begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $500 per 4-person team. Registration forms are available on facebook or can be dropped off to Gulf Shores Fire Station 1 located at 1921 West First St. For more info, call Brandon Thomas at 251-215-9208 (bthomas@gulfshoresal.gov) or Micheal Lucas at 251-269-1082 or mlucas@gulfshoresal.gov.