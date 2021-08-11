Tickets on sale for ‘Bama’s Sept. 9-11 Bulls On Beach

Tickets are now on sale for Bulls On The Beach, one of the Flora-Bama’s most anticipated events of the year. Bring the family out Sept. 9-11 to experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with three nights of live rodeo action featuring professional bull riders from all around the country.

Thursday night will feature a coloring contest bike giveaway for both a lucky little boy and girl followed by bull riding (Info: florabama.com).

All three nights will feature adult and junior bull riders. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the competition is from 6-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 daily for adults and $15 daily for kids 7 o 17. Three day weekend passes are $50. for adults and $25 for children. Kids 6 years & under are free.

Patrons can ride the infamous mechanical bull following the rodeo.