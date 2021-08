Gulf Coast Model A Club meets Aug. 28 in Lillian

The Gulf Coast Model ‘A’ Club will be meeting at The Baldwin County Heritage Museum in Elberta (25521 US Hwy. 98) on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.

“We are Model ‘A’ Ford enthusiasts who restore and enjoy touring with these old cars,’’ said member Jim Quinlan.

For more info, call 727-265-0381 or visit gulfcoastmodelaclub.net