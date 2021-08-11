Investigative genealogist to speak Aug. 14 in Foley

Olivia McCarter, an investigative genetic genealogist will present a program titled Solving Cold Cases Using Investigative Genealogy at the Aug. 14 meeting of the Baldwin Genealogy Society at 10 a.m. at the Foley Public Library upstairs meeting room (319 East Laurel Ave.). Guests are most welcome, but pre-registration is required by emailing BaldwinGenealogy@gmail.com.

Oliva is majoring in anthropology at USA. She also is an investigative genetic genealogist with Redgrave Research Forensic Services, where she helps law enforcement around the continent close decades-old cold cases, including the case of an unidentified eighteen-month-old toddler thrown off of a bridge in Jackson County, Mississippi in December of 1982.

Olivia’s presentation will be about what investigative genealogists do in order to solve these decades-old cold cases for law enforcement. How they use GEDmatch. Also, an in-depth look into the genealogy used to solve the 1984 murder of nine-year old Christine Jessop. Olivia will be going over case synopsis for a few of her cases but will talk about some of the actual genealogical work she did for t