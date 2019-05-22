Baldwin EMC Blood Drive May 30 in Summerdale

Spring into action and give, during Baldwin EMC’s blood drive on Thursday, May 30, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Baldwin EMC Training Center at the cooperative’s headquarters, located at 19600 State Highway 59 in Summerdale.

LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will be onsite to accept blood donations. The pints they receive will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary, among many others in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Each pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, including accident victims, those fighting chronic illnesses and patients recovering from surgery.

Everyone at least 17 years old, 110 pounds and in generally good health is invited to donate blood. All blood types are needed, and first-time donors are welcome. All blood donors will be entered to win two grand prize drawings at the end of the day: a $100 Visa gift card and an electric grill.

For more information about the Spring Into Action drive, call (251) 989-6247 or visit baldwinemc.com.