Denim & Diamonds June 14 in Foley

Denim & Diamonds, a Benefit for Alzheimer’s Awareness, will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the Foley Civic Center, located at 407 E Laurel Ave.

Presented by The Gulf Coast Elks Lodge, the annual event will feature live music by Voodoo Gumbo, food by Fresh Eye Event Planning, a cash bar & live auction. This casual affair has helped raise over $20,000 for the Alabama Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. Tickets are available through EventBrite and will also be available at the door for $25 per person For more info, call 251-971-2782.