Baldwin now state’s 4th largest county

Baldwin County has replaced Montgomery County as the fourth largest in Alabama, according to Census Bureau estimates. While Montgomery County lost 5,000 residents, Baldwin County, the state’s fastest growing county, added 47,000 people, a 26 percent increase in the past decade.

The Census Bureau estimates Baldwin’s population at 229,000 residents.

Madison County, which includes Huntsville, added nearly 7,000 people between 2019 and 2020, according to Census estimates. Madison and Baldwin Counties accounted for more than 90 percent of the state’s growth, adding a total of 12,600 people, while the state as a whole grew by just 13,600 people.

Baldwin County has been the fastest growing county in the state for much of the past decade. It added a staggering 47,000 people and grew by 26 percent since 2010.

According to the Census estimates data, the state’s most populous county, Jefferson, lost more people between 2019 and 2020 than it did in the entire decade before that, losing 3,200 people in 2019.