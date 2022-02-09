Baldwin Pops play free show Feb. 13 at O.B. Event Center

Under the direction of Dr. Jason Rinehart, the Baldwin Pops Band will present a John Allen Memorial Scholarship concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. Both concerts are free. But volunteer donations will support annual scholarships for high school seniors from Baldwin County who plan to continue their musical involvement in college. Band directors from all high schools are invited to nominate students to perform with the band and compete for scholarships. The scholarship winners will be announced at the second concert.

Donations for the scholarship will be gratefully accepted at each concert or by mail to Baldwin Pops Band, P.O.Box 38, Fairhope, AL 36533. This concert is sponsored by the concert cities. Info: baldwinpops.com, Facebook or 251-987-5757.

When he passed away in April of 2003 at age 80, John Allen was the oldest member of the Baldwin Pops. He started playing tuba at the age of 74 in the sixth grade band at Fairhope Middle School. He progressed with his band class to the seventh then eighth grade bands and continued playing with that grade until his death. John Allen not only became a student of the tuba, he became an inspiration to his fellow students. When the Baldwin Pops Band formed in 1997, John Allen became a charter member. The scholarship fund was named in his memory.