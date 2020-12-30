Baldwin public transportation now offering Uber like services

Baldwin County’s public transportation system (BRATS) has addedan on-demand scheduling app called BRATS On-Demand that is open to the general public throughout Baldwin County.

BRATS On-Demand transportation costs two-dollars for first five miles and fifty-cents for every five miles beyond that. This service is designed for everyone to use and can help with transportation for doctor’s appointments for you or a family member, getting to and from work, shopping, errands and more.

“This is the kind of innovation we encourage when it comes to providing services to our citizens. Our staff look for ways to be as efficient as possible and BRATS On-Demand is a great example of that. We also realize that technology can be intimidating for some and we are here to help those who need assistance downloading and using the new app,” said Baldwin County Commission Chair Joe Davis.

For more information about this service and how to download the app, visit: ridebrats.com or call 251-972-6817.