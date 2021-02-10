BioBlitz Feb. 13 at O.B. Waterfront Park

A Bioblitz will be held the 2nd Saturday of every month, including Feb. 13, at Orange Beach Waterfront Park. Details at orangebeachal.gov/events. Part of the city’s Continuing Excellence program, the blitz starts at 10 a.m. with an inaturalist workshop at Orange Beach Recreation Center. At 11 a.m., BioBlitzers will caravan from the Rec Center or meet onsite. The public may attend one or both of these free workshops. They are open to all ages, singles, couples, families and friend groups. Anyone 15 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult.