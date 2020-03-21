Canal Rd. widening project coninues during crisis

The Canal Rd. lane widening project will continue through the current crisis. Starting on Monday, March 23rd, ALDOT’s Canal Road widening contractor will begin installing additional drainage pipes across Canal Road near O’Reilly Auto Parts and J&M Tackle. The work will require the closure of one westbound lane from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. One westbound and one eastbound lane will remain open although lanes will be shifted as the pipe installation progresses.

As work progresses at each location, lane shifts will be adjusted to ensure traffic can safely pass through the lane closure allowing the drainage work to continue across the roadway. Uniformed police officers will be staged at each location to manage traffic.