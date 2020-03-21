Governor Ivey’s March 20 Statewide Public Health Order update

Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) on March 20 issued an update to the statewide health order to aid in Alabama’s efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

– All non-work related gatherings of 25 persons or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited. Employers shall take all reasonable steps to meet these standards for employees and customers.

“I have no doubt that as this situation rapidly unfolds, decisions will need to be evaluated and amended,’’ Ivey stated. “This order was intended to apply to non-work-related gatherings. However, employers should take all necessary steps to meet these standards for employees and customers.’’

“Alabamians must cooperate, understand their actions affect other people, and take seriously the need to protect health and safety, because COVID-19 is a deadly virus,’’ said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris:

For General COVID-19 Questions from Members of the Public, email covid19info@adph.state.al.us.