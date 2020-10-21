Christian Service Center helps numerous families in Sally’s aftermath

By Janice Moss

After Hurricane Sally pounded Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, and Fort Morgan leaing devastation in her wake, the Christian Service Center responded to meet the food and emergency financial aid needs of numerous families affected by the storm. Immediately following the Hurricane, volunteers jumped into action moving food from refrigerators and freezers into the walk-in freezer and cooler as these two were backed by a generator. Volunteers also cleared debris from the parking lot and dealt with water intrusion in the office building. All this was done while helping anyone who came along needing food. They had the Center fully operational and ready to open on Monday, September 21.

Since the Hurricane, the Center has served 309 clients, providing rent assistance to 143 families and help with utilities to 56 families. The food pantry has provided food for 1,054 individuals to have 3 meals a day for a week. In the first two weeks the pantry distributed 60,000 pounds of food. CSC does not offer the same services as FEMA, or Red Cross; however, many people who faced losing two weeks or longer from work, and thus were unable to meet all their immediate rent and utility responsibilities, found relief through assistance from the Christian Service Center. The Center is an all volunteer agency (no one is paid) with a mission to provide food and emergency financial aid to families in need in Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, and Ft. Morgan. CSC volunteers are committed to being the hands and feet of Christ,following scripture in Matthew 25:40: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” With the huge need for assistance as a result of Covid 19 and the Hurricane, CSC has experienced far greater expenditures in 2020 than ever before. Going forward we remain concerned about the continuing effect of Covid, the seasonal reduction of hours and job losses, as well as an increase in the number of families seeking Christmas assistance for their children. We extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who have blessed the Center and our families through your donations. It is a generous, giving community that makes the work of the Center possible.The Christian Service Center is a “Hand Up” rather than a “Hand Out” agency. Clients are given immediate emergency aid as well as guidance on finding solutions to their problems. The CSC is an all volunteer agency funded by the churches of Pleasure Island, various community organizations, including United Way of Baldwin, and concerned individuals. Donations may be made through PayPal or cscgs.com or by mail to P.O. Box 882, Gulf Shores, AL 36547. Call 251-968-5256 for more information.