Christmas festivities in Heritage Park will start on Dec. 3

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Foley’s Heritage Park, as the park transforms into a wonderland for Foley’s annual holiday celebrations. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, with Christmas in the Park, which includes the lighting of Foley’s official tree, holiday music and a visit from Santa and his elves. The Foley Caboose Club will provide free train rides around the park for children of all ages. Explore the miniature lighted village, and enjoy Christmas trees decorated by local business, churches, and civic groups.

Saturday, Dec. 4, is Foley’s annual Christmas parade at 10 a.m. Maps of the parade route are available online at VisitFoley.com, and also at the Foley Welcome Center, located at 104 N. McKenzie Street. Let it Snow will feature a marketplace filled with local vendors and artisans from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Starting at 11 a.m., expect delicate snow flurries to fall in the park during the event, which includes an art village, bounce houses, WhoVille Hair Salon, and other activities. The Foley High School Band and The Magnolia Dance Company will be performing during the festivities in the park. Santa will be available from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. More info: visitfoley.com or 251-943-1300.