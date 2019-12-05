Christmas in Nature Dec. 14 at Graham Creek

Christmas in Nature Observe and Explore Day. will be held on Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. at the Graham Creek Nature Preserve Interpretive Center in Foley. The free event is provided by the City of Foley for children 10 and under. There will be stories about winter wildlife and several nature based crafts. Children will also be offered hot chocolate and snacks to enjoy. Santa will take time out of his busy schedule to visit with children and staff will offer to take pictures that can be emailed. The 500 acre preserve is located on Wolf Bay Dr., just off County Rd. 12. Info: grahamcreekpreserve. org or (251) 923-4267.