City Rhythm Big Band Dance Dec. 10 at Loxley Civic Center

The City Rhythm Big Band will host a dance on Dec. 10 at The Loxley Civic Center from 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, byob beverages and snacks. Water/cups and ice will be provided. The Loxley Civic Center is located at 4198 Municipal Park Dr. on the westside of Hwy. 59. Dances are also scheduled January 28, February 25, March 18, April 1, from 7-10 p.m. Special holiday dances are from 4-7 p.m. on May 29, July 1 and September 4. The dances feature music of the big band era, for dancing and listening. Put on a string of pearls, take the “A” train, and get in the mood for a night of music and dancing.