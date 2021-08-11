Coastal Triathlon & Try-It-On Sept. 11 in Gulf Shores

Swim the Gulf of Mexico then bike and run along Gulf Shores’ iconic beach boulevard for the annual Brett/Robinson Alabama Coastal Triathlon and Tri-It-On sprint event Sept. 11 at the Gulf Place Public Beach. The Olympic and sprint races are designated as the USA Triathlon 2021 Alabama State Championships for age group categories and high school triathletes. More info: visit GSOBsports.com or call 1-800-745-SAND.