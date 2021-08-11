Shrimp Fest Golf Challenge For Education is Sept. 10

The National Shrimp Festival’s Golf Challenge for Education, after record breaking participation in 2020, is offering a choice of 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. starting times this year. The tourney is at Cotton Creek Course at Craft Farms in Gulf Shores on Friday, September 10. Players can sign up as foursomes or individuals. The tourney rotates between local courses, and it offers golfers fun activities, food, and drinks between holes.

More info: mygulfcoastchamber.com.