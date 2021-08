Blast Off To School event Aug. 14 at Bayside Baptist

Bayside Baptist Church in Lillian will host its Blast Off To School event on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the church campus at 13677 Hwy. 98 (across from the Chevron Station). Visitors will enjoy popcorn, snow cones, hot dogs, a bouncy house and special guests. All activities are free. For more info, call 812-371-2323.