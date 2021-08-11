Home / MORE Mullet NEWS / Foley FOE Lodge hosts Aug. 20 BBQ & Seafood benefit

By on August 11, 2021

Coastal AL Fraternal Order of Eagles #4549 will host a Help Lacey fight GBS fundraiser on Friday, August 20 from 11:30 a.m. until the food is gone. The event will benefit a member of our community has been stricken with Guillain Barre Syndrome, a debilitating condition affecting the nervous system. To help, the club, located at 8380 Hwy 59 South in Foley, is hosting a fundraiser with delicious seafood, pulled pork and sides for $10 per plate. Take out is available. Call ahead for large orders to 251-971-4549.
“With your help, we can make a difference in the life of this young mother,’’ said Freeda Clay, FOE Auxiliary Secretary. “All proceeds will be donated to her family.’’

