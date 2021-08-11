Huey combat helicopter rides offered in O.B. Aug. 18-19

The nonprofit Friends of Army Aviation group is scheduled to return to Orange Beach on August 18-19 to offer rides in a vintage Vietnam War-era Bell UH-1 “Huey” combat helicopter from the helipad near Orange Beach Event Center at The Wharf. The flights will begin at 8 a.m., weather permitting, and last until 7 p.m. on August 18 and 5 p.m. on August 19. Each flight will last approximately 10 minutes and the cost is $70 per person. Tickets can be purchased onsite during flight days or at friendsofarmyaviation.org.