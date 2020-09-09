Cooking with Carolyn Nacho Chicken Casserole

Nacho Chicken Casserole

2 c. diced cooked chicken

1/2 c. uncooked instant rice

1 can (14.5 oz.) diced tomatoes, drained

1 can (10-3/4 oz.) condensed reduced-fat reduced-sodium cream of chicken soup

1 can (11 oz.) Green Giant Mexicorn whole kernel corn with ted and green peppers, undrained

1 tsp. taco seasoning mix (from 1-oz. package)

1-1/4 c. shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese (5 oz.)

1 c. tortilla chips

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 2-qt. casserole with cooking spray. In casserole, stir chicken, rice, tomatoes, soup, corn, taco seasoning mix and 1 cup of the cheese until well mixed. Cover and bake about 1 hour or until rice is tender and mixture is heated through. Top with tortilla chips; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup cheese. Bake about 10 min. longer or until filling is bubbly and cheese is melted. Servings: 5. Enjoy!

Enjoy