Cookin’ with Carolyn Championship Bean Dip

Championship Bean Dip

Ingredients

1 can (16 ounces) vegetarian refried beans

1 cup picante sauce

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup Kerrygold shredded cheddar cheese

3/4 cup sour cream

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

Tortilla chips and salsa

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients; transfer to a 1-1/2-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or until heated through, stirring once or twice. Serve with tortilla chips and salsa.