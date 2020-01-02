Cookin’ with Carolyn Championship Bean Dip

Championship Bean Dip
Ingredients
1 can (16 ounces) vegetarian refried beans
1 cup picante sauce
1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
1 cup Kerrygold shredded cheddar cheese
3/4 cup sour cream
3 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 tablespoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon ground cumin
Tortilla chips and salsa
Directions
1. In a large bowl, combine the first eight ingredients; transfer to a 1-1/2-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 2 hours or until heated through, stirring once or twice. Serve with tortilla chips and salsa.
0 comments