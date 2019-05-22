Cookin’ with Carolyn Fluffy Key Lime Pie

Fluffy Key Lime Pie

1/4 cup boiling water

1 pkg. (0.3 oz.) sugar-free lime gelatin

2 cartons ( 6 oz. each) Key lime yogurt

1 carton (8 oz.) frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed

1 reduced-fat graham cracker crust (6 oz.)

In a large bowl, add boiling water to gelatin; stir 2 min. to completely dissolve.Whisk in yogurt. Fold in whipped topping. Pour into crust. Refrigerate, covered, until set, about 2 hours. 8 servings.

•••••••••

Asiago Mashed Cauliflower

1 medium head cauliflower,cut into 1-in. pieces

1 tsp. sea salt, divided

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup shredded Asiago cheese

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

2 Tbsp. coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1/4 tsp. pepper

Place cauliflower and 1/2 tsp. sea salt in a large saucepan; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Cook covered, until very tender, 12-15 min. Drain; cool slightly. Transfer to a food processor. Add the cream cheese, butter, parsley, pepper and remaining sea salt. Process until blended. Yield: 4 servings.

Enjoy!