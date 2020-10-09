Cookin’ with CarolynGreek Spinach Casserole

Greek Spinach Casserole

2/3 cup chopped onion

1 Tbsp. butter or margarine

2 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

3 eggs

1 (12-oz.) carton cream-style cottage cheese

2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Saute onion in butter in a large skillet until tender. Add spinach, and cook 5 min., stirring frequently. Combine eggs and remaining ingredients; add to spinach mixture. Pour mixture into a greased 8-in. square baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 min. or until set. Yield; 6 servings. Enjoy!