Cookin’ with CarolynGreek Spinach Casserole

Greek Spinach Casserole
2/3 cup chopped onion
1 Tbsp. butter or margarine
2 (10-oz.) pkg. frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
3 eggs
1 (12-oz.) carton cream-style cottage cheese
2/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
Saute onion in butter in a large skillet until tender. Add spinach, and cook 5 min., stirring frequently. Combine eggs and remaining ingredients; add to spinach mixture. Pour mixture into a greased 8-in. square baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 min. or until set. Yield; 6 servings. Enjoy!
You must be logged in to post a comment Login