Doc’s ARC Hot Trot June 15 at LuLu’s

Registration is now open for the 37th Annual Doc’s Hot Trot for ARC 5K Run/Walk and 1 Mile Run presented by the Robertsdale Rotary Club and LuLu’s Gulf Shores on Saturday, June 15 at 7:30 a.m. at Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s Retaurant in Gulf Shores. Packet pick-up is Friday, June 14, from 3-6 p.m. at LuLu’s. Day of race registration and packet pick-up begins at 6 a.m. Info: robertsdalerotary.com or lulubuffett.com.

Register online at Active.com or pick up a registration form in LuLu’s Gift Shop. Stay and enjoy the post race festivities that will include food, beverages, live music and fun at LuLu’s.

All net proceeds are donated to the ARC of Baldwin County. Course is flat, quick & certified! Race may be delayed by rain. Awards will be given for various age groups and divisions.