Escambia County ends Sunday alcohol sale restrictions

The Escambia County Board of County Commissioners voted 4-0 on Feb. 18 to allow alcohol sales every day except between 2:30 and 6 a.m. The ordinance went into effect on Feb. 18 after filing with the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee. The previous ordinance prohibited retail alcohol sales between 2:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sundays.

Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key were the exceptions where alcohol sales were allowed on Sundays at 7 a.m. Vice Chairman and District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh proposed the ordinance be amended in January to achieve continuity throughout the county.

“I’m very pleased my fellow commissioners voted to create uniform regulations for Escambia County alcohol sales hours,” said Bergosh. “Moving forward businesses will be treated equally throughout the county, and I’m glad we could get this right.”

