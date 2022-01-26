Exit Stage Left presents “Sealed For Freshness’ Feb. 11-13

The Foley based Exit Stage Left Theater group will present Sealed for Freshness on Feb. 11-12 at 6:30 p.m., and Feb. 13 at 1:30 p.m. at The Foley Civic Center (407 E. Laurel Ave.). Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at exitstageleft.org.

Doug Stone has set his play in 1968 during the heyday of Tupperware parties. Hostess Bonnie invites a group of neighbors over for a party. The guest list: perky, rich Jean, Jean’s cranky and very pregnant sister Sinclair, ditzy-blonde Tracy Ann and new neighbor Diane, who’s made quite a career selling Tupperware, but at the expense of her marriage. The mix of personalities and the number of martinis consumed lead to a great deal of absurd high jinks plus revelations of an equal number of secrets and insecurities.

Exit Stage Left was formed by Jude D. McCoy, Rena F. McCoy, Lacy Ignacio McFadden, DeAnn Milly and Chase S. Morrisette as a way to share their passion for performance and dedication to education. Their mantra is that regardless of labels, ethnic background, religion or gender identity, theater is about inclusion.

Combining decades of experience and training in the art, the founding team is dedicated to bringing the excellence of live entertainment to the South Baldwin Community and beyond.

McCoy, the group’s CEO, is a lifelong musician who more recently developed a passion for all Theater and its community. As founder of two other successful businesses, Jude knows how to lead, and more importantly, how to effectively work with diverse community-minded people. For more ESL info, call 251.385.3753 or email info@ExitStageLeft.org.