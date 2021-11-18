Family Promise Dec. 9 Virtual Chocolate Affair includes $5K drawing

Family Promise of Baldwin County will host a Virtual Chocolate Affair on Thursday, December 9 at 7 p.m. Register at familypromisebc.org to enter the $5,000 drawing. Cost is $25 per ticket or 5 for $100. Each Thursday, a winner for $100 gift cards to several restaurants will be drawn, but those tickets still go back in the pot for a chance at the $5,000. Online Silent Auction will open on November 23. All proceeds benefit families with children experiencing homelessness in Baldwin County. Contact Family Promise of Baldwin County for more info: info@familypromisebc.org or familypromisebc.org