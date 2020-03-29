Fla. adds Louisiana travelers to quarantine list;

Escambia County confirmed cases number 28

The Pensacola News Journal’s Jim Little reports that Gov. Ron De-Santis has added travelers from Louisiana will be added to the list of states whose incoming travelers will be required to self-isolate after entering Florida and counties and the Florida Highway Patrol can set up checkpoints on the state’s border to enforce the order, which previously only applied to travelers from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

DeSantis’ order also applied to travelers coming in through state airports. The Pensacola International Airport has seen its daily passenger count drop from about 3,200 to 500 during the pandemic.

“There’s a fear that as New Orleans becomes more of a hot spot, that you could have an influx of people into the Florida Panhandle from Louisiana,” De-Santis told PNJ. “We will be requiring travelers from New Orleans, Louisiana, and other parts of Louisiana to self-isolate for 14 days.”

DeSantis said the order won’t apply to commercial transportation. DeSantis also suspended new vacation rentals for two weeks to discourage people traveling to the state.

PNJ reported that, as of May 27, the Louisiana Department of Health was reporting 2,746 confirmed cases and 119 deaths from the coronavirus. In Florida, numbers were at 3,198 confirmed cases and 46 deaths.

The PNJ also reported that as of May 27, numbers for Escambia County had jumped to 28 cases, with 20 of those in Pensacola. Santa Rosa County inched up to 13 cases. The vast majority of those tests have been done through drive-thru collecting sites set up by Ascension Sacred Heart and Community Health Northwest Florida.