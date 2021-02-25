Flora-Bama Half-Marathon & 5K For American Warriors is March 2

Flora-Bama Half-Marathon & 5K For American Warriors is March 20

The Flora-Bama Beach Run/Walk For American Warriors will be March 20 on the beach behind the iconic statelien roadhouse. The half marathon starts at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K at 9 a.m. Register to run virtually or in person, as 100 percent of the registration fees are donated back to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation.

SOWF makes sure the education of children of fallen special operations parents have their education taken care while providing those children a support system for life. This race is completely on the sand behind the ‘Bama. The 1/2 marathon runs into Florida and the 5K run/walk goes into Alabama, with both races beginning and ending back at Flora-Bama. Register at florabama.com/beach-run.

The 24th Annual Mulletman Triathlon wil be held April 17 at 7 a.m. and include a quarter-mile swim, 16.5 mile bicycle and 3.9 mile run. Proceeds from this event go back to the M. Lane Gilchrist Foundation within the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. The swim takes place in Ole River. The race transitions in the Ole River Grill parking lot to bike alongside Perdido Key Drive through Perdido Key and Orange Beach, transitioning in the same parking lot, and finishing with and out and back run from the Flora-Bama.You can sign up as an individual for this event or you can compete as teams with each section – swim, bike, run. Register at florabama.com.

Proceeds from this event go back to the M. Lane Gilchrist Foundation within the Leukemia Lymphoma Society. The swim takes place in Ole River, then transitions in the Ole River Grill parking lot to bike alongside Perdido Key Drive through Perdido Key and Orange Beach, transitioning in the same Ole River Grill parking lot, and finishing with the run. The final finish line is right in front of the Flora-Bama.You can sign up as an individual for this event or you can compete as teams with each section – swim, bike, run.