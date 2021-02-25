Rainbow Run & St. Pawtty’s Party slated March 16 at OWA in Foley

On Saturday, March 13 neon powder fills the air at Downtown OWA in Foley, turning patrons into bright and colorful runners in the streets! Grab your friends, sign up, and you’ll also get a complimentary white Rainbow Run T-shirt. Participants can also wear your own get-up to the race.The Rainbow Run is from 8-3.

OWA’s 4th annual St. Pawtty’s Day Celebration will start after the Rainbow Run. The family-friendly free event featuring music, a pet parade, doggie adoptions and a costume contest. For more info, call 251-923-2111 or call visitowa.com.