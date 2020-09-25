Flora-Bama Lounge & Liquor back open for business

Big Earl Full Band Show slated Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. in tent area

With huge help from a local community that rightly considers the landmark lounge-on-the-line a local institution, the Flora-Bama is cleaned up and back in action.

“A huge virtual hug and thank you to the incredible staff for all their hard work,” said marketing director Jenifer Surface-Parnell. “We are thrilled to be able to serve our patrons again and cannot wait to get bushwhackers in your hand.”

The Flora Bama Lounge is open daily from live music beginning at 11 a.m. daily. The restaurant at the lounge is also open and the place is family friendly and open to all ages until 6 p.m. Visit www.florabama.com/live-music for all music schedule updates. The Bama Gift Shop is back open daily from 9 a.m. ’til 10:30 p.m.

On the Ole River side, The Flora-Bama Liquor Store is open and the lottery machines are in operation from 9 a.m. daily. The Flora-Bama Ole River Grill is open, with a free yoga class being offered by Orange Beach Yoga every Friday at 9 a.m. Repairs are ongoing at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club and Flora-Bama Marina and Watersports, but both are expected to open soon.

Jack Robertson’s Full Band Big Earl Show returns to the Flora-Bama on Sept. 25 for a 6 p.m. show on the tent stage. “The show you have all been waiting for,” Parnell said. “This will be a one of a kind show on the Flora-Bama Tent stage under the sky since we temporarily have no tent. But we do have live music, drinks, food and each other.”

Flora-Bama Church is back with two services each Sunday at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Tent area. If inclement weather occurs, services will be held in the Main Room.