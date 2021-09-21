Foley Art Center hosts Oct. 2 membership pop up art show

The Foley Art Center will host a Pop Up Local Arts & Crafts Show on Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Art Center’s gallery in historic downtown Foley from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and vendors will be social distancing. The who will feature vendors who are current members of the Foley Art Center.

The inside of the Gallery will be opened as well to shop for unique items from over 100 local artists and craftsmen members. The alley behind the Foley Art Center will be blocked to thru traffic to provide safety for pedestrians.

Visitors are encouraged to visit Downtown Foley to dine, shop and visit the city’s museums, which are open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Foley Art Center is located at 211 N McKenzie St (Hwu 59). More info, visit foleyartcenter.com, email foleyartcenter@ gmail.com, or call 251 943.4381.