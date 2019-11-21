Foley Christmas In The Park is Dec. 6

Foley’s Annual Christmas in the Park will be held on Friday, December 6 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in Heritage Park. The event includes the lighting of the city Christmas tree, holiday songs and a visit with Santa, complete with elves.

The mayor lights the official Christmas tree, local groups sing Christmas songs and the Foley Caboose Club provides free train rides on the Ebert Express around the park for children of all ages to enjoy. Folks can stroll through a miniature Christmas Village and Christmas Tree Lane while enjoying free treats and hot cocoa. Go to visitfoley.org for more details. Winners for the Tree Decorating contest will also be annouced. Heritage Park is located at 125 E Laurel Ave. Info: 251-943-1200 or visitfoley.com.