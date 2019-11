Foley Library Makersaurus Time Holiday Snowflakes on Nov. 27

Makersaurus Time presents “Holiday Snowflakes” on Nov. 27 from 4-5 p.m. at Foley Public Library, located at 319 E. Laurel Ave. (251-943-7665). Makersaurus Time for children ages 6-16 years. Space is limited so call for reservations.