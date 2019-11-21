Baldwin County Heritage Museum Christmas Celebration is Dec. 1

The Annual Christmas Celebration at the Baldwin County Heritage Museum will be held on Dec. 1 from 4- p.m. festiviteis include a Christmas Tree display of the many different cultures that helped shape Baldwin County. Patrons can also be part of a BCHM tradition -t he Angel Memory Tree lighting. This tree is filled with tributes in memory or in honor of friends, family, and loved ones. For a donation of $10 each, an Angel will be named and placed on the tree for the one you want to remember or honor.

The St. Mark’s Lutheran Church Handbell Choir will perform and the Copper Kettle Teabar will be on-site with delightful teas to sip. The musuem is located at 25521 Highway 98 in Elberta (251-986-8375).