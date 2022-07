Foley United Methodist Vacation Bible School Aug. 1-3

The Foley United Methodist Church, located at 915 N Pine St., (251-943-4393) will host its annual vacation bible school August 1-3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. All kids ages 5 through 6th grade are encouraged to come and bring a friend! There will be lots of fun and we will learn about how we are designed for God’s Purpose. You can learn more and register online at foleyumc.org.