Food Trucks & Craft Beer Nov. 11-12 at G.S. Town Green

Food Truck Festivals of America will host the 2nd Annual Coastal Alabama Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival Nov. 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Town Green at Gulf Shores Public Beach. Twenty food trucks will be serving up favorites of the most popular eats, while national, regional, and local craft beers, ciders, wine, and spirits will be served to wash it all down. Lawn games, music and an artisan market made up of local businesses and crafters will be there for attendees of all ages to enjoy. More info: foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com. The Town Green area at Gulf Shores Public Beach is located at 101 East Beach Blvd.