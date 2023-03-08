Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Dept. spaghetti dinner fundraiser March 11

The Ladies Auxiliary of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department (pictured) will be hosting their 31st Annual Spaghetti Dinner and Bake Sale fundraiser on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at station 1 located at 12105 State Highway 180 (Fort Morgan Rd.) in Gulf Shores. This is a dine in or take out event. Plates are $10. The Ladies will have homemade baked goods for sale as well as the Ladies Auxiliary cookbooks. There will also be a 50/50 Raffle. The proceeds of this event will go to help support the needs of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department and the Fireman’s Benevolence Fund. For more information regarding this event or how you can make a tax-deductible donation, you may contact Gail Cole, Auxiliary President at (205) 706-5552 or gailcj87@gmail.com.