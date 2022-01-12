Four A Change benefit show Jan. 14 at Coastal Art Center

Come enjoy a night of music and fun with the amazing group, Four A Change, while also raising funds and awareness for the local fight against modern slavery. The concert is on Jan. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Coastal Art Center, located at 26389 Canal Rd. in Orange Beach. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at thelittletreeproject.networkforgood.com.

Support Anti Human Trafficking Awareness Month and know that all proceeds benefit Little Tree Project, a local anti-human trafficking organization launching a residential program for survivors. This special performance by Four A Change will be uplifting and focus on the hope for change and healing for survivors of trafficking in our community. Refreshments will be available for a small donation, and the event also includes a raffle and silent auction. This is The Little Tree Project’s first fundraising event.