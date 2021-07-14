Free concerts July 17, 24 & 31 at OWA Island Amphitheater; The great Red Clay Strays play free show July 24 at 7:30 p.m.

(Foley, AL) – OWA will sponsosr a Summer Live Concert Series on Saturdays in July on the OWA Island Amphitheater located in the center of Downtown OWA. The free live concerts begin at 5:30 p.m. Grab a drink to go from one of the many restaurants and bars in Downtown OWA and enjoy an evening of electric performances from high energy country music, to folk, rockabilly and soul.

Groove to the sounds of the Miles Flatt Band and The Tip Tops on July 17. Based out of Mississippi, this high energy band will get the party started. The Tip Tops will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. playing Motown, soul, funk and top 40 hits.

The Red Clay Strays and Sugarcane Jane take the stage on Saturday, July 24, with the Strays scheduled to headline at 7:30 p.m. The concert series winds down with one final night of music with a TBA show on July 31.

With The Park at OWA opening at noon, a variety of delicious restaurants, unique boutiques to explore, and free kids activities in Downtown, you can plan a day of summer fun before the shows start at the OWA Resort. For more info, go to VisitOWA.com.