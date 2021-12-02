Free Gulf State Park Very Merry Coastal Grinchmas Dec. 5 & 12

This year, the Gulf State Park Very Merry Coastal Grinchmas will be held on consecutive Sundays, Dec. 5 & Dec. 12, from 5-8 p.m. at the Learning Campus and Woodside Restaurant, located at 20249 State Park Road. One of the island’s most popular Christmas events, Grinchmas is a free holiday jubilee the whole family will enjoy. Send Santa Grinch a letter at the Whoville Post Office. Make an ornament at the Whoville Workshop and enjoy holiday cakes at the Whoville Pancake House. Treats also include Whoville canes and $1 presents at the Whoville Secret Santa Shop. Stroll over to Woodside Restaurant and its beautiful and expansive outside patio for cookie decorating, face painting, smores by the fire pit and lots of games and family fun. The Grinch and the mayor of Whoville are looking forward to welcoming all visitors to the festive event.