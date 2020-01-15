Free memory loss testing offered Jan. 17 & Jan. 22

Free memory screenings and balance testing is being offered on Friday, Jan. 17 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bodenhamer Center (310 W. 19th Ave.,Gulf Shores) and Wednesday, Jan. 22 from 9 am – noon at the Foley Civic Center (East Laurel Ave.).

Testing is also being offered on Friday, Feb. 14 from 1 – 4 p.m. at the Orange Beach Senior Center (26251 Canal Rd.; Orange Beach) and Wednesday, Feb. 19 from noon – 3 p.m. at the Gulf Shores Cultural Center, Bldg. C (19470 Oak Rd.; Gulf Shores).

With the help and guidance of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America and the local support of GlenLakes Golf Club, the 60 volunteers who comprise the group offer these testing services to anyone who wishes to be tested.

In addition to holding scheduled screenings for locals and Snowbirds, the group will come to any organization which works with seniors to offer services. There is never a cost. For more information, contact Sam Strite, 251-965-5122 or email him at samcstrite@gmail.com.